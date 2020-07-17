Junior Riders Vie for Top Honors at 2020 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West Coast

Lexington, Ky. – Some of the country’s best junior hunter riders are preparing to compete for top honors in the 2020 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West Coast in Petaluma, Calif. This bicoastal championship kicks off out West at the picturesque Sonoma Horse Park from July 17-19. The East Coast competition will be held at the Kentucky Horse Park from August 23-24.

The championship consists of intense competition at the 3’6” and 3’3” fence heights, with the riders separated into 15 & Under and 16-17 sections, as well as Small Junior Hunter and Large Junior Hunter. Riders will take on Scott Starnes’s (Bend, Ore.) course for judges Fran Dotoli (Chepachet, R.I.), Lucie McKinney (Cape Coral, Fla.), and Caitlin Venezia (Wellington, Fla.).

Combinations will compete in three phases: Classic Round, Under Saddle, and Handy Hunter. The Under Saddle phase accounts for 20% of the rider's overall score, while the Classic Round and Handy Hunter each account for 40% of the overall score. Ribbons will be awarded after each phase in the various sections, and overall champions will be named after the completion of each section. Finally, the Overall Grand Champions, Overall Reserve Grand Champions, and Best Mare will be crowned.

The United States Hunter Jumper Association Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic presented by Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry College will also take place during the Adequan/USEF Junior National Hunter Championship – West Coast.

Photo by: GrandPix