USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Finals Kick Off With East Coast Competition

Saugerties, N.Y. – The inaugural United States Equestrian Federation/National Collegiate Equestrian Association Junior Hunter Seat Medal Finals kick off on Saturday, September 11, with the East Coast competition in Saugerties, N.Y. Three different regions will host a USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final this fall; the Central competition will be held on September 18 in Wayne, Ill., and the West Coast competition will be held on November 12 in Temecula, Calif.

The USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Finals provide an opportunity for aspiring collegiate equestrians to experience the NCEA format of hunter/jumping seat equitation and be recruited to a college/university team.

This program is open to all junior members of the USEF and Equestrian Canada. Competition consists of a two-phase class with an over fences portion and a flat portion. The Finals include an additional bracket-format phase that requires riders to compete on unfamiliar horses in a format similar to that of the NCEA.

US Equestrian is currently accepting rider applications for the 2022 competition year! Junior equestrians interested in trying out the NCEA format before committing to a college or university can learn more about the requirements and application process here.

About the National Collegiate Equestrian Association

The National Collegiate Equestrian Association, in concert with the mission and vision of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), is committed to providing collegiate opportunities for female equestrian student-athletes to compete at the highest level, while embracing equity, diversity, and promoting academic and competitive excellence. NCAA Equestrian student-athletes, coaches, and programs adhere to their respective NCAA Division rules and regulations. Currently 24 colleges and universities sponsor equestrian as an NCAA Emerging Sport for Women, with more being added each year. More than 1,400 women are listed on NCAA team rosters across the United States. Follow the NCEA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The NCEA is an education partner of US Equestrian.

