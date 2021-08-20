US Equestrian Accepting Rider Applications for 2022 USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Program

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce it is now accepting rider applications for the 2022 USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal program. This program seeks to introduce riders to the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) and its format of hunter/jumping seat equitation collegiate riding. This partnership is an expansion of the NCEA’s existing Junior Hunt Seat Medal program. The NCEA is an Education Partner of US Equestrian.

How to Apply

Riders must be submit their application prior to competing in a qualifying class in order for points to count towards the program. Applications can be found here. Select “Hunter” in the Category section and hit the search button to find the 2022 USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Program Application.

Competition Format

The USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal is open to all junior members of the USEF and Equestrian Canada. Competition consists of a two-phase class with an over fences portion and a flat portion. The Finals include an additional bracket phase that requires riders to compete on unfamiliar horses in a format similar to that of the NCEA. Three different regions will host a USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final: East Coast, Midwest, and West Coast.

Learn more about the program, including dates and locations for the Finals, here.

Questions

Please email [email protected] with any questions about the USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal program or application.

