US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Teams for Jumping Nations Cup of Rome CSIO5* and Jumping Nations Cup La Baule CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. — US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the Jumping Nations Cup of Rome CSIO5* and Jumping Nations Cup La Baule CSIO5*. The Jumping Nations Cup of Rome CSIO5* will be hosted at the Piazza di Siena in Rome, Italy, from May 22-25, 2025. The Jumping Nations Cup La Baule CSIO5* will be hosted at the Jumping International de La Baule in La Baule, France, from June 5-8, 2025. The teams will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson.



The following athletes have been named to the U.S. Jumping Team for the Rome CSIO5* and are listed in alphabetical order:

Karl Cook (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.)

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)

The following athletes have been named to the U.S. Jumping Team for the La Baule CSIO5* and are listed in alphabetical order:

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)

Competition Information:

Competition in Rome will begin on Thursday, May 22, and conclude on Sunday, May 25. The historic Nations Cup competition will take place on Friday, May 23, at 8:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. GMT+2, with the Rolex Grand Prix of Rome CSIO5* set to take place on Sunday, May 25 at 6:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT+2.



The Jumping Nations Cup of Rome CSIO5* will be streamed on Horse & Country TV.



Event Website | Schedule | Start List and Results



Competition in La Baule will begin on Thursday, June 5, and conclude on Sunday, June 8. The Nations Cup competition will take place on Friday, June 6 at 7:30 a.m. ET/1:30 p.m. GMT+2, with the Rolex Grand Prix Ville de La Baule CSIO5* set to take place on Sunday, June 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. GMT+2.



The Jumping Nations Cup La Baule CSIO5* will be streamed on ClipMyHorse.TV. US Equestrian competing members, subscribers, and fans receive a 10% discount on a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Subscription. Learn more here.



Event Website | Schedule | Start List and Results



