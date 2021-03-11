US Equestrian Announces The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team for FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ CDIO3* USA and FEI Nations Cup CDIO-U25

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the combinations selected to represent The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team at the FEI Dressage Nations Cup CDIO3* USA and the FEI Nations Cup CDIO-U25 hosted at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival (AGDF) in Wellington, Fla. from March 17-20. The FEI Dressage Nations Cup CDIO3* USA will serve as the first team outing of the 2021 competition season for The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team.



The following combinations will represent The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Debbie McDonald.

Katherine Bateson-Chandler (Wellington, Fla.) and Alcazar, Jane Clark’s 16-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding



Ben Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) and Illuster Van de Kampert, a 13-year-old Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Amy Ebeling and Sasha Cutter for Nuvolari Holdings LLC



Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Harmony’s Duval, a 13-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Duval Partners



Jennifer Schrader-Williams (Olympia, Wash.) and Millione, an 18-year-old Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Millione Partners LLC



The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team topped the podium in the 2020 edition of the FEI Dressage Nations Cup CDIO3* and will look to continue their success in 2021. Bateson-Chandler and Lyle both represented the winning Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team last season aboard Alcazar and Harmony’s Duval respectively.



Three U25 Athletes Named to U.S. FEI Nations Cup CDIO-U25 Team

The following combinations will represent the U.S. in the FEI Nations Cup CDIO-U25 competition and will be led by Chef d’Equipe Charlotte Bredahl.

Hope Cooper (Concord, Mass.) and Hot Chocolate W, a 16-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Mary Mansfield



Codi Harrison (Wellington, Fla.) and her own Katholt’s Bossco, a 14-year-old Danish Warmblood gelding



Rosemary Julian-Simoes (Barrington, Ill.) and Rankrado, a 17-year-old German Sport Horse owned by Rankrado LLC



Competition Information

Team competition for the FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA will begin on Wednesday, March 17 with the FEI Grand Prix, followed by the FEI Grand Prix Special on Thursday, March 18 to determine team medals. Combinations may then move forward to compete in the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle for individual medals on Friday, March 19. The FEI Nations Cup CDIO-U25 competition will begin on Wednesday, March 17, with team competition in the FEI Intermediate II Test, followed by individual competition in the FEI Grand Prix 16-25 on Thursday, March 18, which will qualify competitors for the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle held on Friday, March 19. The competition will be available for live stream viewing on USEF Network.

