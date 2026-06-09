Pamukcu and HSH Blake Lead U.S. Effort with Third-Place Finish at Defender Burghley Horse Trials CCI5*-L

Stamford, Lincolnshire, UK – Six U.S. combinations tackled one of the sport’s most prestigious tracks this weekend at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials CCI5*-L, with Caroline Pamukcu and HSH Blake leading the American effort. Competing at Burghley for the first time, the duo delivered a standout performance to finish third overall, earning honors as both the highest-placed U.S. combination and highest-placed Burghley first-timers.

©Libby Law Photography

Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.) and HSH Blake, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding (BMC Tolan R x Kannan) owned by Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, Caroline and Deniz Pamukcu, and cared for by Chloe Teahan, became the first U.S. combination to stand on the podium at Burghley since Sinead Maynard (née Halpin) and Manoir de Carneville’s second-place finish in 2012.

The duo established themselves among the leaders from the beginning, producing a polished dressage test to earn a score of 32.0 and sat fifth after the opening phase. They followed with a confident and efficient cross-country round, adding only 8.0 time penalties to maintain their position on a score of 40.0. Returning for the final day firmly in podium contention, Pamukcu and Blake delivered another composed effort in the grass show jumping arena. Despite a singular rail, their consistency throughout the competition secured a third-place finish on a final score of 44.0.

This weekend’s result adds another major accomplishment to the Olympians’ already impressive resume. Earlier this year, the duo finished second at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event CCI5*-L and have continued to demonstrate their ability to contend at the highest level of international competition.

"He’s such a special guy,” Pamukcu said. “I’ve had him since the beginning and there’s no other horse I'd rather do my first Burghley on.”

Will Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) and Very Dignified, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse mare (Dignified Van’t Zorgvliet x Ricardo Z) owned by Jerome Broussard, Gloria Callen, and Elizabeth Lendrum, and cared for by Erin Jarboe, successfully stepped up to the five-star level, placing seventh overall with a score of 47.2. The duo was recognized with the Avebury Trophy for the best cross-country round, and groom Erin Jarboe was runner-up for the Spillers Horse Care Prize, awarded to the best-cared for horse and recognizing the important role of grooms. Russell Deering, Coleman’s farrier, was recognized with the Worshipful Company of Farriers award as the farrier of the ‘best shod horse’ for his work with Very Dignified.

©Libby Law Photography

“She’s a fabulous mare,” Coleman said. “I can’t say enough good things about her. She tried really hard for me today as she always does. For me, Burghley is the ultimate in our sport, it’s the crown jewel of eventing and the ultimate test.”

Coleman arrived at Burghley following his appearance at the FEI Eventing World Championships in Aachen, Germany, where he helped the U.S. secure a team bronze medal aboard Diabolo.

The mare had already shown significant promise throughout the season, highlighted by a second-place finish at the Cosequin Lexington CCI4*-S at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event. At Burghley, Coleman and Very Dignified continued their upward trajectory with a quality dressage test, earning a 33.2 to position themselves inside the top 10. They then showcased their growing experience and partnership across Burghley’s demanding cross-country track, designed by Derek di Grazia, completing the 28-question course with a clear jumping effort and adding only 14.0 time penalties. A faultless show jumping round inside the time on the final day capped an impressive weekend, allowing the pair to finish on their cross-country score of 47.2 and secure seventh place in a highly competitive field.

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