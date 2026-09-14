Nominations Open for 2026 Pegasus Award and Lifetime Achievement Award

Lexington, Ky. - Nominations are now being accepted for the USEF Lifetime Achievement Award and Pegasus Medal of Honor. Any current US Equestrian (USEF) member interested in submitting a nomination to US Equestrian must do so by Wednesday, October 14, 2026. All nominations will be reviewed by the USEF Awards Committee, and a list of nominees will be sent to the Pegasus Awards Selection Group for selection.

The following awards will be presented at the 2026 Pegasus Awards on Thursday, January 14, 2027.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Pegasus Medal of Honor

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the highest honors US Equestrian gives. With a special emphasis on length of service and a broad industry impact, the Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes the horseman or woman whose "lifetime experience and accomplishments exemplify uncommon devotion to the sport’s excellence.”

The 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Jan Decker during the 2026 Annual Meeting.

To learn more about the Lifetime Achievement Award and the previous recipients, click here.

Pegasus Medal of Honor

This award recognizes individuals whose dedication, leadership, and lifelong service have shaped the landscape of equestrian sport. These individuals have elevated our community, our athletes, and our future.

Carrie Mortensen, Kathy Meyer, Suzanne Detol, Danny Robertshaw & Ron Danta, Cindy Butler, Ling Fu Wylie, and Ralph & Holly Caristo were the 2025 recipients.

To learn more about the Pegasus Medal of Honor and the previous recipients, click here.

Nomination Process

Nominations may be submitted in writing or via email and must include:

Nominee's name

Email

USEF ID

City and state of residence

Discipline(s) and/or breed(s)

Notable accomplishments

Accomplishments and accolades

Training education

Three (3) high-resolution photos of the nominee that US Equestrian has permission to use for Annual Meeting coverage and promotions.

Those submitting nominations must also include their name, mailing address, email address, and daytime telephone number in the event additional details are needed.

Award Nomination Form

Nominations can be received by email ([email protected]) or via mail to the following attention:

Jera Jordan

ATTN: Awards

4001 Wing Commander Way

Lexington, KY 40511