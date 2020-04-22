Collecting Gaits Farm Continues Presenting Sponsorship of USEF Pony Finals

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that Collecting Gaits Farm of Atlanta, Ga., will return as the presenting sponsor of the 2020 USEF Pony Finals. This year’s event is scheduled for August 3-9 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky.

Collecting Gaits Farm, owned by Jeff and Shereen Fuqua, has been the presenting sponsor of USEF Pony Finals since 2015. This event is one of the most eagerly anticipated on the annual show calendar, and features the best pony hunters and pony jumpers from across the country.

Shawn McMillen Photography

“We’re delighted to have Collecting Gaits Farm return for a sixth year as the presenting sponsor of USEF Pony Finals,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “This event is a showcase for the next generation of equestrians, and we’re looking forward to partnering with Collecting Gaits Farm to make it another fun and memorable year for all participants.”

Entries for USEF Pony Finals have increased throughout the duration of Collecting Gait Farm’s presenting sponsorship, reaching a record of 882 entries for the 2019 event.

“We’re excited to return as the presenting sponsor of the 2020 USEF Pony Finals,” said Shereen Fuqua. “This is an event that riders work hard to qualify for, and these young equestrians and their families always look forward to coming to compete at the Kentucky Horse Park. This has been a challenging year for everyone, and we hope to bring some much-needed joy to our Pony Finals community by continuing to support this treasured event.”

About USEF Pony Finals Presented by Collecting Gaits Farm

Pony Finals has been held as a national event since 1967. Today, the USEF Pony Finals is the most prestigious and celebrated event of its kind in the United States. The competition features national championships including the Regular Hunter Pony and Green Hunter Pony Championships, the Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final, and the USEF Pony Jumper Championships.

Watch the 2019 USEF Pony Finals presented by Collecting Gaits Farm on demand on the USEF Network

To learn more about the USEF Pony Finals presented by Collecting Gaits Farm, visit www.ponyfinals.org.