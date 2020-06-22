Athlete Applications Open for the 2020 Adequan®/ FEI North American Youth Championships for Dressage and Jumping

Lexington, Ky. - Youth athletes are invited to apply to the Adequan/Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) North American Youth Championships (NAYC) for Dressage and Jumping. The NAYC is a historic annual event aimed to provide aspiring elite athletes with the opportunity to gain valuable team competition experience in a championship atmosphere, representing their region or zone alongside a group of their peers.



This year, the NAYC for Dressage and Jumping will be held at the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival (GLEF) in Traverse City, Mich., from August 4-9, 2020, concluding their six-week summer series.



All NAYC competitions will be live streamed on USEF Network with highlights featured on social media.

Application Information

For jumping athletes, the online application is open now. The deadline to submit applications and end of the Qualifying Period for all Categories is June 15, 2020. The deadline to earn and submit Certificates of Capability is June 22, 2020 (exception Zone 10 Juniors and Young Riders).



For dressage athletes, the online application is available now. The final deadline for applications is May 12, 2020. The qualifying period ends on June 22, 2020.

Dressage Information

The NAYC for Dressage is open to athletes FEI ages 14-21 competing in the FEI Junior and FEI Young Rider divisions.

Applications and fees submitted online on or prior to March 17, 2020 will be charged $50 per application.

Applications and fees submitted online between March 18, 2020 and April 28, 2020 will be charged $100 per application.

Applications and fees submitted online between April 29, 2020 and May 12, 2020 will be charged $300 per application.

Qualifying scores for this Event are earned at designated USEF/NAYC qualifying competitions. Information about NAYC and the qualifying process for Dressage can be found here.

Jumping Information

NAYC for Jumping is open to riders ages 12-21 with categories for Children, Pre-Juniors presented by Pinecone Shavings, Juniors presented by Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, and Young Riders, based on rider age and fence height.



This year, the NAYC for Jumping will feature expanded prizes including $50,000 in the Junior Jumping Championship and $75,000 in the Young Rider Jumping Championship.



More information on applying for the NAYC for Jumping is available here.

New! Pre-Junior Jumping

New for 2020, the Pre-Junior Jumping Championship presented by Pinecone Shavings is open to riders ages 14-16, and fence heights will be up to 1.30m. new classification was created as a bridge between the Children’s Jumping Championship at 1.20m and the Junior Jumping Championship at 1.40m.



Learn more about the Pre-Junior Jumping Championship presented by Pinecone Shavings here.



Thank you to valued sponsors Adequan, Ariat, Equestrian Canada, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, Hodge’s Badge Company, Pinecone Shavings, Prestige Italia, United States Dressage Federation and the United States Hunter Jumper Association for their continued support and contributions to the 2020 Adequan/FEI North American Youth Championships.

Travel Information

Traverse City is as easy to get to as life is once you arrive! Nonstop flights from Newark Liberty International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Denver International Airport, Phoenix/Mesa, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Detroit Metro Airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Orlando/Sanford, Tampa/St. Pete, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Reagan National Airport and Philadelphia International Airport to Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport - TVC are available all summer long. Visit www.tvcairport.com for more information.

Accommodation Information

Accommodation blocks have been reserved at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Delamar Hotel, Fairfield Inn & Suites Traverse City, the Grand Beach and Sugar Beach (www.tcbeaches.com), the All Seasons Resort Kalkaska (www.kalkaskaallseasons.com), and the Great Wolf Lodge for competitors and their families, which will be available for reservation with a block code “NAYC” prior to the event. Vacation home rentals are available with Winterwood Property Management (www.winterwoodpropertymanagement.com), the Official Home Rental Partner of the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival.



The NAYC Concierge Desk, sponsored by Traverse City Tourism, can assist attendees in confirming reservations for special activities and dinners, as well as help facilitate other accommodation requests. Please contact [email protected]. For individual accommodations, please visit traversecity.bookdirect.net. For large group accommodations (8+ guestrooms or more), please call or email Beth Hobbs with Traverse City Tourism at 231-995-3912 or [email protected].

Attractions

Located on Lake Michigan in one of the Midwest’s most picturesque towns, Traverse City offers an array of attractions and entertainment for all. Visit Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore for a pristine view of Michigan’s lakefront coast, or try the many restaurants and local eateries that make for a charming downtown, which has been voted Midwest Living’s Greatest Town in the Midwest. Learn more about Traverse City here.



