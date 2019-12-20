2020 Adequan®/FEI North American Youth Championships Announce Addition of Pre-Junior Jumping Championship to Competition Schedule

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the addition of the inaugural Pre-Junior Jumping Championship to the competition schedule for the 2020 Adequan®/FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) hosted at the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival in Traverse City, Mich., from August 4-9, 2020. The Pre-Junior Jumper Championship is open to athletes FEI ages 14-16 and will offer championship competition at the 1.30m height, bridging the level of difficulty between the Children’s Jumping Championship at 1.20m and the Junior Jumping Championship at 1.40m.

Taylor Pence/US Equestrian



“We are confident the addition of the Pre-Junior Jumping Championship will strengthen the overall mission of NAYC by providing more opportunities for youth athletes to continue their development in the sport, while also allowing a larger pool of athletes to participate in the event,” said Erin Keating, Director of Jumping Development Programs. “The jump from the Children’s category to the Junior category can be daunting and the inclusion of a Pre-Junior category will better facilitate that transition for both trainers and athletes.”



The qualifying period for the Pre-Junior category will begin January 1, 2020, and continue through June 15, 2020. Teams will be fielded by USHJA Zones, and athletes can earn points toward their USHJA Zone Standings list by competing in jumper classes with fence heights at 1.25m or higher within the qualifying period. The Pre-Junior Jumping Championship at NAYC will not include an open water jump or distribute prize money, but will run in the same championship format as the Junior category, and include team and individual competition.



The selection procedures for the Pre-Junior Jumping Championship will be available in mid-December, applications will open January 1, 2020, and must be submitted by June 15, 2020, in order to be considered. Athlete/horse combinations must obtain a Certificate of Capability by completing a course set at 1.30m or higher with a score of four faults or less between January 1, 2020, and June 22, 2020. Athletes and horses must be registered with the FEI, and the event will run under international FEI rules.



For more information on the Pre-Junior Jumping Championship, please contact Erin Keating, Director of Jumping Development Programs at [email protected].



NAYC Accommodation Information

Accommodation blocks have been reserved at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Delamar Hotel, Fairfield Inn & Suites Traverse City and the Great Wolf Lodge for competitors and their families, which will be available for reservation with a block code prior to the event. Vacation home rentals and additional group lodging options are plentiful in the area, and it is encouraged by management to reserve accommodations early. Click here to book your group rate for NAYC Group.



The NAYC Concierge Desk is sponsored by Traverse City Tourism and can assist attendees in confirming reservations for special activities and dinners, as well as help facilitate other accommodation requests. Please contact [email protected]. For individual accommodations, please visit http://traversecity.bookdirect.net. For large group accommodations (eight guestrooms or more), please call or email Beth Hobbs with Traverse City Tourism at 231-995-3912 or [email protected].



Travel Information

Direct flights from major airports including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Newark, New York (La Guardia), Orlando, Phoenix, Tampa, and Washington D.C., are available into Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) through airline operators such as American, Delta, United, Elite Airways, and Allegiant. Cherry Capital Airport is less than 10 miles from the main competition venue and is approximately a 20-minute drive.



Attractions

Located on Lake Michigan in one of the Midwest’s most picturesque towns, Traverse City offers an array of attractions and entertainment for all. Visit Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore for a pristine view of Michigan’s lakefront coast, or try the many restaurants and local eateries that make for a charming downtown, which has been voted Midwest Living’s Greatest Town in the Midwest. Learn more about Traverse City here.



