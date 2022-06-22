Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West to Welcome Top Horses and Riders

San Juan Capistrano, Calif. – Young hunter riders across the Western part of the United States will have their chance to shine as they vie for national titles at the 2022 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship - West at Blenheim EquiSports from July 24-27. This year promises to be an exceptional one for these rising equestrian stars. Horse-and-rider pairs will compete for overall champion titles in either the 3’3” or 3’6” heights. Additionally, there are eight section championships on the line.

Competitors complete three phases: Classic Round, Under Saddle, and Handy Hunter. The Classic and Handy rounds each count for 40% of a rider’s score with Under Saddle making up the remaining 20%. Ribbons are awarded after each phase for each section along with overall awards for each height.

The West Coast championship is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. PDT on Monday, July 25, with the 3’6” sections completing the Classic Phase, followed by the Under Saddle Phase. Competition for the 3’3” sections will begin on Tuesday, July 26, with the Classic Phase at 12:30 p.m. PDT.

The competition will conclude with ribbons for the top 12 overall entries in each height. Awards will be presented to the Overall Grand Champions and Reserve Champions in the 3’3” and 3’6” heights, as well as for the overall top placing mare across all sections.

The championship will run concurrently with the USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic presented by Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry College.

Competitors and spectators alike will also be able to attend the inaugural USEF College Fair brought to you by Upper Echelon Academy during the competition on Monday, July 25.

Photo by Tayler Bicandi/US Equestrian