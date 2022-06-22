Join Us at the USEF College Fair Brought to you by Upper Echelon Academy at 2022 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – West

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the inaugural USEF College Fair brought to you by Upper Echelon Academy will occur on Monday, July 25, during the 2022 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships - West in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., near the Olympic Sand Arena.

This event is open to the public and free to attend. Attendees will also have a chance to enter to win a fun giveaway.

The following colleges/universities are confirmed for the West Coast fair, and each one has equestrian academic programs and/or competition teams:

Chapman University (Orange, Calif.)

Savannah College of Art and Design (Savannah, Ga.)

Emory & Henry College (Emory, Va.)

Please direct questions about the college fair to Lauren Bazyk, National Breeds and Disciplines Program Manager, at [email protected].

Booth Spaces Still Available for Colleges/Universities

There are a limited number of booth spaces still available for colleges and universities interested in participating in the West Coast college fair! US Equestrian will provide the booth space, chairs, and tables at no cost to the institutions. Colleges/universities are responsible for bringing any printed materials, banners, tablecloths, etc. Interested institutions should email Lauren Bazyk at [email protected] for additional information.

Photo by Tayler Bicandi/US Equestrian