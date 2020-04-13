2020 Adequan North American Youth Championships for Eventing Canceled

Shannon Brinkman Photo

Lexington, Ky. – Following the cancellation of key qualifying competitions due to COVID-19, the US Equestrian Board of Directors has unanimously approved a resolution to cancel the 2020 Adequan North American Youth Championships (NAYC) for Eventing CCIJ2*-L and CCIOY3*-S, which had been scheduled for July 23-26 at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell, Mont.

The USEF Board of Directors’ approval of the resolution followed unanimous recommendation for cancellation from the USEF Emerging Athletes Working Group and USEF Eventing Sport Committee, both of which cited concerns over the safety implications of preparing for a championship event during the current suspension of recognized competitions and the significantly reduced timeline for qualification.

The Event at Rebecca Farm CCI2*-L, CCI3*-L, CCI4*-S, CCI4*-L divisions, as well as all National levels from Intermediate to Novice, also scheduled for July 23-26, have not been canceled. Additionally, the 2020 Adequan/FEI North American Youth Championships for Dressage and Jumping presented by Gotham North are still scheduled to take place as planned in Traverse City, Michigan, August 4-9.

"It's certainly a loss, there's no doubt about it,” said Sarah Broussard, event organizer for The Event at Rebecca Farm. “NAYC is a spectacular event and we, among many others, looked forward to hosting it again this year at Rebecca Farm. While we hate to see NAYC canceled, we respect that the USEF is working to make the best possible choice for their participants, given the complexities created by COVID-19. Although NAYC is canceled for this year, we still plan to welcome competitors for The 2020 Event at Rebecca Farm from July 23-26."

“The safety and welfare of our athletes and their horses is our top priority,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We appreciate the Broussard family’s support of the cancellation of this competition and wish them continued success with The 2020 Event at Rebecca Farm.”

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 impacts, visit USEF’s Coronavirus Resource page.