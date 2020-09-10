USEF Annual Meeting Goes Virtual for 2021

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced that its annual meeting will be held virtually for 2021. The meeting is scheduled for January 17-18, 2021. The event was originally planned to take place in Austin, Texas, but due to the restrictions on travel and mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual platform was selected to offer a safe option that is accessible to the largest number of members.

“This year has required flexibility and creativity from everyone, and planning this year’s Annual Meeting is no different,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “While we won’t be able to gather together in person this year, we will still be able to conduct our necessary business and will hold the board meeting, as well as the general session, virtually. We will also honor our Pegasus Award and Horse of the Year winners with a special live streamed program on Sunday evening, and we invite everyone to tune in.”

US Equestrian members are encouraged to join the public segments of the Annual Meeting, including the General Session during the day on Sunday, January 17, and the Pegasus and Horse of the Year Awards program that evening. The Board Meeting will take place on Monday, Jan. 18, via Zoom.

“I’m looking forward to beginning my term with an annual meeting that will reach all of our members, including those who would not have been able to travel to an in-person event,” said USEF President Elect Tom O’Mara, whose term will begin at the Annual Meeting. “I’m especially grateful for the opportunity to host the virtual awards celebration on Sunday evening, honoring the horses and equestrians who have triumphed in this challenging 2020 competition year.”

“It has been an honor to serve as USEF President for the past four years,” said outgoing USEF President Murray Kessler. “This virtual Annual Meeting will be bittersweet as I move on from this role. I’m proud of the many strides we’ve made toward bringing the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible while at the same time strengthening the organization’s governance over the last four years. And, I’m especially proud of how the USEF team has handled itself through the COVID-19 crisis by doing what it takes to make sure our Industry emerges stronger than ever for years to come.”

Plans are still being finalized for the Pegasus and Horse of the Year Awards celebration. More information will be available soon at usef.org/annual-meeting.

Tentative Schedule for the 2021 Annual Meeting

Sunday, January 17:

Daytime: General Session via Zoom

Evening: Pegasus and Horse of the Year Awards Live Stream, hosted by Tom O’Mara, on USEF Network

Monday, January 18:

Time TBA: Board Meeting via Zoom