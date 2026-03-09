USEA, USEF Announce Transition of Endorsed Levels to USEF Lite

The United States Eventing Association and US Equestrian Federation are pleased to announce a status change to USEF Endorsed levels of competition which is designed to make the sport more financially accessible for new participants. Beginning in the 2027 competition year, current Endorsed levels (Beginner Novice through Training) will become USEF Lite levels and now include Starter, whether they are held on their own or within a Regular licensed event (Modified and above).

USEF Lite eventing competitions and levels offer organizers a lower cost opportunity to operate a USEF competition. All licensing and license registration fees for Lite competitions in 2027 have been waived. Lite competitions are subject to the same rules as regular licensed USEF competitions, but competitors do not pay a drugs and medications fee. They also have the services of the USEF Regulations Department available to them if there is a rules or welfare issue at a competition.

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“Many years ago, the USEA and USEF entered into an agreement that brought the lower levels of eventing under USEF oversight with the Endorsed program,” said USEA CEO Rob Burk. “At the time, USEA leadership concluded after extensive study that the agreement was in the best interest of the sport, providing consistent standards for safety, fair play, and legal protections across all levels. Today, after careful study, we believe the transition from USEF Endorsed to USEF Lite is similarly in the best interest of recognized eventing.”

Participants competing at the Lite levels (Starter through Training) do not need to be USEF Competing Members. Horse owners also do not need to be USEF members for horses/athletes competing at those levels. The person who signs the entry blank as trainer or coach is required to be either a USEF Competing Member or have a USEF Annual Lite Pass, which costs $15 and only applies to Lite shows and levels. The USEA will be paying the cost of the Annual Lite Pass for all trainers or coaches signing entry blanks for horses at Lite levels so that it remains free.

As a reminder, the person who signs an entry blank as “Trainer” is the person who is responsible for care, custody, and control of the horse. The “Coach” space on an entry blank is designed for someone who is coaching the rider but not responsible for the horse’s care. In some cases, these roles may be filled by the same person. The “Coach” blank is not required to be filled for valid entry, but the “Trainer” blank is. Learn more about the trainer and coach roles in this USEF Insider article.

“We are excited about this transition from USEF Endorsed to USEF Lite,” said USEF CEO Bill Moroney. “We are aware that competition costs are a big concern for our grassroots participants, and are grateful to USEA for working with us to adopt this change.”

The person signing entry blanks as trainer or Coach will be required to be in compliance with Safe Sport training under the Lite program. This requirement is designed to protect all participants.

"SafeSport was created to prevent sexual, physical and emotional abuse in amateur and Olympic sports,” said Burk. “The sport of eventing, like all other sports, needs to be a safe place for all athletes to compete and SafeSport is the nationally recognized partner for sport.”

You can find one-pagers about this change here for participants and here for competition organizers. Please submit any questions regarding this transition to this form: https://www.cognitoforms.com/USEA2/USEFLiteQuestionSubmission