US Equestrian Welcomes American Regent Animal Health as Sponsor of the USEF Junior Hunter National Championships

Lexington, Ky. – American Regent Animal Health, maker of Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), has signed on as title sponsor of the USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – West and East Coasts for 2020. Additionally, Adequan® is sponsoring the live stream of these competitions on USEF Network.

The Junior Hunter National Championships are a showcase of some of the best young hunter riders in the 3’3” and 3’6” sections. Each year, more than 2,000 competitors qualify for Junior Hunter National Championship titles at the East Coast and West Coast finals.

The East Championship will debut at a new location this year due to competition cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West is scheduled for Sonoma Horse Park in Petaluma, California, July 17 - 20 and the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East will be held at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky, August 23-24.

“Supporting younger riders propels the sport, and American Regent Animal Health is proud to be part of these events,” says Allyn Mann, Director of Strategic Partnerships for American Regent Animal Health. “Competition is invigorating, and we’re honored to help showcase the top junior hunters.”

“We’re pleased to have Adequan® on board as the title sponsor of the USEF Junior Hunter National Championships,” says Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “In a season where the equestrian community has had to adapt to cancellations and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hosting the Junior Hunter National Championships gives our youth hunter riders a prestigious goal to work toward during this unprecedented season.”

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan®. The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for nearly three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified portfolio under the American Regent brand. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.