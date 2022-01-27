US Equestrian Now Accepting Bids for 2022-2024 USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Finals

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has opened the bid application process for the 2022-2024 USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final host venues, for the three regions: East Coast, Midwest, and West Coast. Anyone requesting a bid packet must do so with the understanding that each regional bid will be hosted at the same location and under the same licensee and management for the 2022, 2023, and 2024 competition years.



Bids will be due on Friday, February 18th at 5:00 p.m. EDT.



Please contact the Hunter Department at [email protected] for a copy of the bid packet.