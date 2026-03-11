US Equestrian Annual Meeting Offers Learning Opportunities for Trainers, Riders, and the Next Generation of Horse Sport

The schedule is set for the 2027 US Equestrian Annual Meeting and is packed with learning sessions designed to appeal to professionals, amateur riders, and the next generation of equestrians.

The event will be held Jan. 14 – 17 in Lexington, Ky., at the Central Bank Convention Center. As always, the Annual Meeting will include educational sessions and panels, an open meeting of the USEF board of directors, as well as committee meetings, forums, and some affiliate meetings.

The theme of this year’s event is “Horses Are Everything: Shaping Our Future Together.”

©US Equestrian

Friday’s educational sessions include a panel titled “Coaching Beyond Technique” which will examine what we know about the way humans and horses learn, particularly across different ages and development stages. In the afternoon, panels will include a look at upcoming academic research on issues of sport horse health and welfare, as well as the ways riders can use data about equine conditioning and fitness in the field.

Also on Friday, you’ll hear from Sonja Keating, incoming CEO of US Equestrian, who will begin her new role on Jan. 1. Keating has previously served as the Federation’s COO and General Counsel, and will present her vision for USEF’s future during the general session.

On Saturday, the More Than Sport panel will provide perspective on the hows and whys behind horses’ positive influence on our physical, emotional, and mental wellness, and what we owe to them in return for everything they give to us. In the afternoon, a series of Next Generation panels will bring together riders 35 and under from our affiliate organizations for candid conversations on human and equine safety, and accessibility/rising costs.

The full schedule, along with confirmed speaker information, is available here.

The event will also include the Pegasus Award cocktail reception and dinner on Jan. 14, and the Smart Pak/USEF Horse of the Year Award festivities on Jan. 16. Awards reception tickets are sold separately from Annual Meeting registration. Tickets for the meeting and for the award events can be purchased here.

Register for the Annual Meeting and book your hotel reservation here.