US Equestrian Announces Updates to the Discover Dressage USEF/USDF Emerging Athlete List

Lexington, Ky. – Ten horse/athlete combinations have been named to the Discover Dressage USEF/USDF Emerging Athletes list for 2021. The following combinations, listed alphabetically, meet the criteria for Emerging Athlete Program membership:

Averi Allen (Pleasant Hill, Mo.) and Superman , Jonni Allen’s seven-year-old Hanoverian gelding

Hannah Irons (Queenstown, Md.) and Scolla Bella , Dressage4Kids, Inc.'s 11-year-old Hanoverian mare

Callie Jones (Henderson, Ky.) and Don Philippo , her own 12-year-old Hanoverian gelding

Tillie Jones (Lincoln, Neb.) and Apachi , Tillie and Tish Jones' 15-year-old KWPN gelding, and Qi Gong TF , Tillie and Tish Jones' 11-year-old Hanoverian mare

Kayla Kadlubek (Fairfax Station, Va.) and Perfect Step , Dressage4Kids, Inc.'s 18-year-old Hanoverian gelding

Annelise Klepper (McCutchenville, Ohio) and Happy Texas Moonlight , Shannon Klepper's 13-year-old Oldenburg gelding

Katherine Mathews (San Marcos, Calif.) and Soliëre , Peridot Equestrian LLC's 16-year-old Hanoverian stallion

Dennesy Rogers (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) and Chanel , Dorriah Rogers's 15-year-old Danish Warmblood mare

Christian Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) and Hemmingway , Christina Morgan's 10-year-old Hanoverian gelding, and Zeaball Diawind , Christina Morgan's eight-year-old Danish Warmblood gelding

Bianca Schmidt (Edina, Minn.) and Lou Heart, Eliana Schmidt's 16-year-old Hanoverian gelding

The Emerging Athlete Program is a joint initiative of the USEF and the United States Dressage Federation (USDF) designed to provide strategic guidance and educational opportunities to qualified athletes under the age of 25. The program is led by USEF Dressage Youth Coach George Williams.

“In a challenging year, it’s great to be able to welcome new combinations into the performance-based Discover Dressage USEF/USDF Emerging Athlete Program,” said Williams. “We’ve adapted to the unusual circumstances resulting from COVID-19 and have been able to continue with educational opportunities and training this year. The continued engagement with the program speaks to the strengths of the youth programs we are fortunate to have in this country for dressage, and we look forward to what 2021 brings.”

Find out more about the Discover Dressage USEF/USDF Emerging Athlete Program here.

For more information, contact Kristen Brett, US Equestrian Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].

