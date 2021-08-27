US Equestrian Announces Re-Opening of Bidding for 2023-2027 CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L & Advanced

Lexington, Ky. – The CCI4*-L competitions on the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar have been approved by the USEF Board of Directors and publicly announced via press release.

The USEF Eventing Bid Review Group is continuing to evaluate the Bid Applications received for the CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L and Advanced levels for 2023-2027.

USEF has approved an additional round of bidding to occur. A bid process will open on Friday, August 27 and close on Friday, September 3 for the following weeks:

Week 7: Week 7 will re-open for bidding to one Advanced level event in Area 6.

Week 14: Week 14 will re-open for bidding to one CCI4*-S and Advanced level event in Area 2 or Area 3.

Week 18: Week 18 will re-open for bidding to one Advanced level event in Area 3 and one CCI3*-L level event in Area 5.

Week 21: Week 21 will re-open for bidding to one Advanced level event in Area 6.

Week 23: Week 23 will re-open for bidding to a CCI4*-S or Advanced in Area 6 and 7.

Week 26: Week 26 will re-open for bidding to an Advanced level event in Area 7.

Week 27: Week 27 will re-open for bidding to a CCI4*-S and Advanced level event in Area 2. This week is intended to serve as a preparation competition for the Olympic Games and other Championships.

Week 28: Week 28 will re-open for bidding to an Advanced level event in Area 2.

Bids from organizers who submitted a bid for any of the weeks indicated above in a previous round of bidding are still under consideration.

Bid Applications will only be considered for the weeks indicated above and must meet the criteria of those weeks. To be considered, a complete Bid Application must be submitted by Friday, September 3 to [email protected]. A complete Bid Application must include:

Bid Application Application for License Agreement Map of the venue with diagram of the layout of the proposed Event Revenue and expense budget outline for the Event, including known sponsorship Optional: Letters of support or additional documentation for consideration

For more information of the calendaring process, visit the U.S. Eventing Calendar Process webpage. If you have questions, please email [email protected].