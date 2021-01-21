US Equestrian Announces Modifications to Qualifying Requirements for the 2021 USEF Grand Prix, Intermediaire I, and the Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championships

Lexington, Ky. - Due to multiple competition cancellations, US Equestrian has made amendments to the qualifying process for the 2021 USEF Grand Prix, Intermediaire I, and the Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championships. These championships are scheduled to take place at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions from August 24-29, 2021, at HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill.

The amended qualifying requirements can be found on the USEF website here. The modifications are effective immediately.



Important changes to note:

Qualifying scores for the Grand Prix and Intermediaire I divisions may be earned at national competitions designated as USEF Qualifying Competitions in addition to CDIs. Competitions must meet the judge requirements outlined within the qualifying requirements.



The process for how CDI scores are counted towards the ranking list has been amended. The new process will allow CDI scores to count optionally. For those CDIs that have already taken place during the qualifying period, a time period has been granted for athletes to choose whether or not they want those previously earned scores to count.



Other updates include the number of scores required for the Grand Prix and Intermediaire I division, the use of CDI2* for Grand Prix scores, and more detail on the wild cards for the event.



As a reminder, Grand Prix and Intermediaire I combinations are still required to have current FEI Registrations and horses must have a valid FEI Passport to earn qualifying scores, at the time of application, and until the conclusion of the Championships. Any interested members should review the Qualifying Requirements and be aware of the application deadlines found here.



In addition to the above changes, US Equestrian will accept late applications for the USEF/NAYC Qualifying calendar. More information can be found here.



No other changes are currently envisioned for the qualifying requirements for the 2021 championships. However, should there be any additional modifications to the qualifying process, US Equestrian will notify the USEF Dressage membership.



