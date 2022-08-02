US Equestrian Announces Land Rover U.S. Eventing Squad and Alternates for 2022 FEI Eventing World Championship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the combinations selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team at the 2022 FEI Eventing World Championship, scheduled for September 14-18, 2022, in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Bobby Costello.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected for the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Squad at the 2022 FEI Eventing World Championship and are listed in alphabetical order:

The following combinations have been selected as alternates and are listed in alphabetical order.

Jennie Brannigan and FE Lifestyle , a 2010 Warmblood gelding owned by Nina and Timothy Gardner

and , a 2010 Warmblood gelding owned by Nina and Timothy Gardner Buck Davidson and Carlevo , a 2007 Holsteiner gelding owned by Katherine O’Brien

and , a 2007 Holsteiner gelding owned by Katherine O’Brien Phillip Dutton and Sea of Clouds , a 2011 Thoroughbred gelding owned by the Sea of Clouds Partnership

and , a 2011 Thoroughbred gelding owned by the Sea of Clouds Partnership Sydney Elliott and QC Diamantaire , a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens

and , a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens Liz Halliday-Sharp and Cooley Quicksilver , a 2011 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by The Monster Partnership

and , a 2011 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by The Monster Partnership Boyd Martin and Fedarman B, a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by the Annie Goodwin Syndicate

Competition will begin with the first horse inspection on Wednesday, September 14, and will conclude with team and individual medals being awarded after the conclusion of the jumping phase on Sunday, September 18.

For more information, including schedule and results, visit pratoni2022.it/en/.

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team by following USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAEventing.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.