US Equestrian Announces Land Rover U.S. Eventing Squad and Alternates for 2022 FEI Eventing World Championship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the combinations selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team at the 2022 FEI Eventing World Championship, scheduled for September 14-18, 2022, in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Bobby Costello.
The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected for the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Squad at the 2022 FEI Eventing World Championship and are listed in alphabetical order:
- Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) and Off The Record, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off The Record Syndicate
- Direct Reserve: Dondante, a 2010 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Team Rebecca, LLC
Groom: Hailey Burlock
- Ariel Grald (Southern Pines, N.C.) and Leamore Master Plan, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Anne Eldridge
Groom: Meredith Ferraris
- Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Tsetserleg TSF, a 2007 Trakehner gelding owned by Christine, Thomas, and Tommie Turner
Groom: Stephanie Simpson
- Lauren Nicholson (The Plains, Va.) and Vermiculus, a 2007 Anglo-Arabian gelding owned by Jacqueline Mars
Groom: Sally Robertson
- Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) and Mai Baum, a 2006 German Sport Horse gelding owned by Alexandra Ahearn, Ellen Ahearn, and Eric Markell
Groom: Alyssa Dobrotin
- Traveling Reserve: Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Z, a 2008 Zangersheide gelding owned by Thomas Tierney, Ann Jones, Caroline Moran, David Vos, Evie Dutton, Patricia Vos, and Suzanne Lacy
Groom: Sydnee Ledyard
The following combinations have been selected as alternates and are listed in alphabetical order.
- Jennie Brannigan and FE Lifestyle, a 2010 Warmblood gelding owned by Nina and Timothy Gardner
- Buck Davidson and Carlevo, a 2007 Holsteiner gelding owned by Katherine O’Brien
- Phillip Dutton and Sea of Clouds, a 2011 Thoroughbred gelding owned by the Sea of Clouds Partnership
- Sydney Elliott and QC Diamantaire, a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens
- Liz Halliday-Sharp and Cooley Quicksilver, a 2011 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by The Monster Partnership
- Boyd Martin and Fedarman B, a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by the Annie Goodwin Syndicate
Competition will begin with the first horse inspection on Wednesday, September 14, and will conclude with team and individual medals being awarded after the conclusion of the jumping phase on Sunday, September 18.
For more information, including schedule and results, visit pratoni2022.it/en/.
