US Equestrian Announces Aon as Sponsor of Horse of the Year Awards Gala at 2020 US Equestrian Annual Meeting

West Palm Beach, Fla. – US Equestrian is pleased to welcome Aon as presenting sponsor of the highly anticipated Horse of the Year Awards Gala, hosted at the Hilton in West Palm Beach, Fla., from 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. this evening.



The Horse of the Year Awards Gala annually recognizes the top performers, across an array of disciplines throughout the year, both nationally and internationally. This year’s Horse of the Year Awards Gala will present over 200 awards to participants for their dedication, commitment, and excellence.



The prestigious International Horse of the Year and National Horse of the Year awards will be presented at the conclusion of the evening and were selected via popular vote. The 2019 International Horses of Honor include Darry Lou, ridden by Beezie Madden and owned by Abigail Wexner; Tsetserleg, ridden by Boyd Martin and owned by Christine Turner; and First Apple, ridden by Sarah Lockman and owned by Summit Farm. The 2019 National Horses of Honor include CHThe Daily Lottery, ridden by Danny Lockhart and owned by Hillcroft Farm; El Primero, ridden by Victoria Colvin and owned by Bryan Baldwin & Meralex Farm; Shezaffirecracker, driven and owned by Chris and Sonja Bickford; and Zander fan Camelot Ster, ridden and owned by Victoria Gillenwater.



“As one of the oldest and most respected organizations within the equestrian space, USEF continues to stand out as a premiere organization for competitors, fans, and all those passionate about horse sport,” said Joe Norick, Director of Aon. “Their commitment to excellence is why Aon Private Risk Management is proud to once again be a partner this year. Our passion for risk management runs just as deep as our passion for the sport. We are looking forward to spending time with our valued clients and partners.”



AON is a leading global professional services firm providing guidance and assisting in a range of risk, retirement and health solutions for individuals, and strive to inspire and empower economic and human growth for colleagues and clients around the world.



For more information on US Equestrian’s Annual Meeting and the 2019 Horse of the Year Awards, please visit www.usef.org/annual-meeting or click here to learn more.