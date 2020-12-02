US Equestrian Announces Addition of 2020 Green Pony Hunter Section to 2021 USEF Pony Hunter National Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the addition of a 2020 Green Pony Hunter section to the competition schedule of the 2021 USEF Pony Hunter National Championships to be hosted in Lexington, Ky. at the Kentucky Horse Park from August 9-15, 2021. The Ad Hoc Selections Group of the USEF Board approved the addition on December 2, 2020.

TaylerBicandi/US Equestrian

The 2020 Green Pony Hunter section will be split into Small/Medium/Large sections and awards will be presented for each phase and section, including an Overall Grand 2020 Green Pony Hunter Champion and Reserve Champion.



In order to enter the 2020 Green Pony Hunter section, ponies must have been eligible for the Green Pony Hunter section at the time of the 2020 USEF Pony Finals (August 3, 2020) and did not receive a Green Pony reinstatement or waiver for the 2020 competition season. Ponies who qualified for the 2020 USEF Pony Finals and meet the eligibility requirements are qualified for the section in 2021, as are those who qualify for the 2021 USEF Pony Finals in the Regular Pony Hunter section. Ponies competing in the 2020 Green Pony Hunter section cannot cross enter into the Regular Pony Hunter section or the 2021 Green Pony Hunter section.



Eligible riders must be Juniors and may only compete on a maximum of six ponies in the hunter height sections. Riders cannot exceed three Regular ponies and three Green ponies with a maximum of one pony entered per height section.



Click here to review the 2020 Green Pony Hunter Section specifications.



For further questions or inquiries, please contact [email protected].