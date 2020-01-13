Search
Breaking News
Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Information and Resources
Read
As a part of our efforts to protect the health of our employees, US Equestrian is working under a flexible work plan for our staff. As we transition to this modified format, there may be interruptions to service. We will do our best to have all services fully functioning as quickly as possible. Customer Care can be reached by emailing [email protected], online chat or leave a voicemail by calling (859) 258-2472. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.
US Equestrian Affiliates Virtual Convention Schedule

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Nov 3, 2020, 9:11 AM EST

  1. Fédération Equestre Internationale 2020 General Assembly
    November 14-23, 2020
     
  2. United States Hunter Jumper Association 2020 Annual Meeting 
    November 30 - December 11, 2020
     
  3. United States Eventing Association 2020 Annual Meeting & Convention
    December, 2020
     
  4. American Association of Equine Practitioners 2020 Annual Convention
    December, 2020
     
  5. United States Dressage Federation 2020 Adequan/USDF Annual Convention 
    December 2-6, 2020
     
  6. Unites States Equestrian Federation 2021 Annual Meeting
    January 13-17, 2020
     
  7. American Morgan Horse Association 2021 Annual Convention
    February, 2021
     
  8. American Saddlebred Horse Association with UPHA Convention & Hackney Horse Meeting 2021 Convention and Youth Conference
    February, 2021
     
  9. American Vaulting Association 2021 Annual Conference
    March, 2021