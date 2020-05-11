US Equestrian Accepting Host Bids for 2020 USEF Junior Hunter National Championships - East Coast

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is now accepting host bid applications for the 2020 USEF Junior Hunter National Championships - East Coast as a result of the cancellation of the 2020 Brandywine Horse Shows. The 2020 USEF Junior Hunter National Championships - East Coast was originally scheduled to be held from July 5-7, 2020, in Devon, Pa.

Host sites interested in submitting a bid must do so by May 15, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET. If no acceptable bid applications have been received by the closing date, USEF reserves the right to extend the deadline to accept additional applications or can select a host venue at its discretion.

The USEF Junior Hunter National Championships must be held sometime between July 12 and August 31, 2020, for the Junior Hunter 3’6” and Junior Hunter 3’3” divisions and include a hunter classic round, a handy round, and an under saddle class.

Host sites are required to meet the USEF Competition Standards for a “Premier”-rated hunter competition. USEF will notify the selected host site within 14 days following approval from the Board of Directors.

USEF will announce the newly selected host location and dates once the Board of Directors has approved the host site and competition management has been notified.

Host bids must be submitted directly to Kelsey Shanley at [email protected] by May 15, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

For more information regarding the 2020 USEF Junior Hunter National Championships - East Coast or to request a copy of the bid application, please contact Kelsey Shanley at [email protected].