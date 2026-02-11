Teddy Wins 2026 Heart Horse Award

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce Teddy as the 2026 USEF Heart Horse Award winner. Teddy was a 20-year-old Haflinger gelding and part of the herd at Speaking of Horses in Stanardsville, Va. Teddy was selected as the winner out of six finalists by USEF membership and will be honored during the USEF Pegasus Awards dinner on Thursday, January 14, 2027, in Lexington, Ky., as a part of the US Equestrian Annual Meeting.

Teddy came to Speaking of Horses after surviving more than a year of starvation. Even with aggressive veterinary care, his prognosis was guarded, but Teddy showed immense resilience and recovered. He became an invaluable member of the therapy team, where his love of children made him a barn favorite. A steady partner for speech therapy, Teddy helped kids find confidence, joy, and even their first words, which oftentimes was “Teddy.” He created lifelong bonds with his children, going cement-still and lowering his head to greet them. After he was selected as one of the six finalists for this year’s award, Teddy tragically died in a barn fire in September, leaving behind a lasting legacy at Speaking of Horses.

“We are so pleased to name Teddy the 2026 Heart Horse Award winner,” said US Equestrian Chief Marketing and Content Officer Vicki Lowell. “Each of the 2026 Heart Horse Award nominees were exceptional. The stories of Teddy’s resilience and impact on the community make him a deserving honoree. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to everyone who loved Teddy, and this award is even more special in the face of this tragic loss.”

“This past month has been the hardest our Speaking of Horses family has ever faced,” said Speaking of Horses Founder and Executive Director Ada Haensel. “Since the fire on September 24 and losing Teddy, we have been carrying so much grief. To learn that Teddy has been named the 2026 US Equestrian Heart Horse Award recipient is a gift we never could have imagined. Teddy gave everything he had to the people around him: trust, patience, and a kind of love that helped our clients find their voices. Knowing that his story will be honored on a national stage, and that his legacy will continue to inspire others, brings us more comfort than you know. Thank you, truly, for seeing him.”

First awarded in 2024, the USEF Heart Horse Award was developed to bring recognition to the work horses do in the organizations that are a part of the USEF Community Outreach Program. These organizations share the US Equestrian’s goal of increasing access to horses, horse sports, and equine-based learning opportunities. Last year, it was awarded to Kiss Me Blue or “Chrissy,” an American Quarter Horse who is part of the herd at Maryland Therapeutic Riding (MTR) in Crownsville, Md.

“The Community Outreach Program’s horses are phenomenal,” said Tom O’Mara, US Equestrian Board President. “Each year we recognize the achievements of our competition horses, and it’s fitting to highlight the impact our Community Outreach horses have on their communities on the same stage.”

In addition to Teddy, the following horses were named 2026 USEF Heart Horse Award Finalists:

Angel, a 13-year-old Miniature horse from Gleneayre Equestrian Program

Half Diamond Styvi, a 29-year-old Norwegian Fjord from The Shane Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship

Inky, a 23-year-old Spotted Draft from Hooves of Hope Equestrian Center

Jettsetter, a 28-year-old Pony of Americas from Grace Therapeutic Riding

Off Broadway, a 39-year-old Welsh pony from Horses N Heros of Marion County

About the USEF Heart Horse Award

At US Equestrian, we recognize that the sacred bond between horse and human changes lives well beyond the competition field. The Heart Horse Award is given annually to an outstanding horse or pony who serves their community in a US Equestrian Community Outreach Program. Organizations may nominate a horse who has had a special impact on their work, and a panel reviews nominations to create a list of finalists. The winner is chosen each year by USEF members and presented with the award at the USEF Annual Meeting alongside lifetime achievement and year-end competition award winners.

About the US Equestrian Community Outreach Program

The Community Outreach Program was established by US Equestrian in 2021 to support life-changing equine-based learning organizations across the United States. These organizations must meet certain standards of horse and human welfare and offer their services for free or on a sliding scale based on financial need.



