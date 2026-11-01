Proposed Amendments to Bylaws will be Considered by the USEF Board of Directors at the 2027 Annual Meeting

Three amendments to the USEF Bylaws have been proposed for consideration and will be voted on at the USEF Annual Meeting in January 2027 in Lexington.

The first proposed amendment would rename the Audit Committee as the Audit and Risk Management Committee and expand the committee's responsibilities to include oversight of the Federation's risk management activities, including cybersecurity.

The other two proposed amendments relate to eligibility requirements for serving as USEF President, who is the Chairman of the Board. Under the current Bylaws, candidates for President must have served on the USEF Board of Directors within the previous six years. The proposed amendments would remove that requirement, allowing any member who otherwise meets the qualifications for office to be eligible to run for and serve as President. The proposed changes are intended to broaden the pool of eligible candidates.

A 30-day member comment period will commence on November 1, 2026, through November 30, 2026. Members are encouraged to review the proposed amendments and submit comments during this period through the website, email, or mail. All comments must be received by November 30, 2026 and the feedback provider must include their membership number. We welcome and value member feedback as an important part of the Federation's governance process.

Following the close of the comment period, all comments received will be considered as part of the review process before any further action is taken on the proposed amendments.

The address for submission is:

Email:

[email protected]

Post:

General Counsel

United States Equestrian Federation

4001 Wing Commander Way

Lexington, KY 40511

For additional information concerning the proposed amendments, please contact Brittany Hendricks at [email protected]