One-Week Bid Process Now Open for Week 19 CCI4*-L in 2022 on East Coast

Lexington, Ky. - Following the cancellation of the Jersey Fresh International Three-Day Event for 2022, US Equestrian will open a one-week bid process to fill the date on the 2022 U.S. Eventing Calendar. Per the 2022 U.S. FEI Eventing Calendar Policies and Procedures, applications to host the CCI4*-L level during the 2022 competition season are accepted by invitation only.



The bid process opens today, October 21, and closes October 29 at midnight EST for one competition on the East Coast to run the CCI4*-L level on Week 19 of the U.S. Eventing Calendar, May 17-19, 2022. As this date has traditionally also held the CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L, and CCI3*-S levels, the USEF requests that potential bid applicants also consider hosting these levels.



The bid application is located here on the USEF Eventing Calendar Process webpage. The application must be complete in order to be considered; applications should be submitted via email to [email protected] by the deadline.



This will be a one-year allocation. Please note, that the bid is subject to the mileage process as outlined in GR3.



Bids will be considered against the criteria in Annex A of the 2022 Policies and Procedures by the USEF Eventing Sport Committee for recommendation to the International Disciplines Council for final approval by the Board of Directors. All FEI competitions are subject to FEI approval.



For more information, visit the USEF Eventing Calendar Process webpage. Inquiries can be directed to [email protected].