Nominations Open for Independent Director Seat on US Equestrian Board

The US Equestrian Nominating Committee is now accepting nominations for an independent director seat on the USEF board, which will run for four years, from January 2027 through January 2031. Email your nomination for this board seat to [email protected].

Nominations will be accepted until September 30 at midnight. Nominees will be contacted and asked to submit an expression of interest packet no later than October 7, which provides the committee with information about the nominee’s professional and relevant sport background.

The Nominating Committee reviews all nominees and conducts interviews with the finalists before selecting one candidate for nomination. After the Nominating Committee’s nominee is placed in nomination, any Board member may nominate an additional candidate from the floor. Once nominations close, the existing USEF Board of Directors votes on the candidates at the Annual Meeting in January 2027.

“An independent director brings an unbiased perspective to the Board and can constructively challenge the status quo. It is important, too, that the individual fill a skills gap or bring expertise that complements the skills of other Board members,” said Sonja Keating, COO and General Counsel for US Equestrian.

The USEF Board includes three independent director seats. Independent directors are nominated by the general membership and voted on by existing board members. This type of board seat is designed to allow non-athletes – and even non-equestrians – to bring outside skills and perspective to the group.

(Read this USEF Insider article to learn more about the makeup of the board and how different seats are chosen.)

Also in 2027, the following committees will repopulate:

January 2027 Committees

Adaptive Sport

Budget and Finance

Driving Sport

Endurance

Ethics

Licensed Officials

Vaulting

Veterinary

March 1, 2027 Committees

American Saddlebred

Andalusian/Lusitano

Arabian

Carriage Pleasure Driving

Connemara

Friesian

Hackney

Morgan Horse

National Hunter

National Horse Show

Paso Fino

Roadster

Saddle Seat Equitation

Shetland Pony

Welsh

Western

Western Dressage

Committees play a crucial role in reviewing rule change proposals and initiating special projects. The committee makeup and appointment process varies by committee and is guided by USEF bylaws or charters. For example, the sport and breed/discipline committees are populated with up to 15 members, with one third appointed by the affiliate, one third appointed by the athletes, and one third appointed by USEF. More information about each group’s purpose, composition, and selection is linked from the relevant committee page here.

If you are interested in serving on a committee, we encourage you to fill out a committee interest form. These are sent to the relevant committee liaison and the USEF President, and considered as the committee prepares to repopulate.

If you have questions about either the independent director seat or any of our committees, please contactSonja Keating at [email protected].