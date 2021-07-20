Live Webinar – Competition Task Force Status Update: Hunter/Jumper Competition Structure Proposal

Join USEF President and Competition Task Force Chair Tom O’Mara and Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney on Tuesday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m. EDT for a 60-minute presentation to update the membership regarding the work of the US Equestrian Competition Task Force. As a follow-up to the Competition Task Force webinar held June 8, this session will provide important updates regarding the work of the task force, which continues to analyze the current competition environment, review member and affiliate feedback, and address issues and concerns.

This session will focus on the hunter/jumper competition environment and structure and the task force’s proposals to improve access, enhance experience, and increase opportunities at all levels.

Questions can be submitted live during the webinar using the Q&A feature, and they will be answered at the end of the presentation if time permits. Feedback is welcome at the conclusion of the webinar.



Panelists:

Bill Moroney – Chief Executive Officer, US Equestrian

Tom O’Mara – President, US Equestrian



