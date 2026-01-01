Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is proud to announce Kathy Meyer as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work with the Arabian breed and as a driving force to improve equestrian sport. Meyer will receive her award during the Pegasus Award dinner on Thursday, January 14, 2027, as part of the 2027 US Equestrian Annual Meeting.

©US Equestrian

A lifelong equestrian, Meyer has contributed to equestrian sport in a myriad of ways: as championship-winning Arabian trainer, sought-after judge, and as a committee member, officer, and later, staff of US Equestrian. Meyer began riding at age 10, and two years later, she was riding dressage under USDF Hall of Fame trainer Charles De Kunffy. Around the same time, she got her first horse, a Half-Arabian bred and trained by her grandmother, kickstarting a career with the breed. She studied at the Hannoveraner Verband in Germany, earning her bronze and silver German Young Equestrian medals in two age groups.

Meyer began training professionally in 1974, and her versatile riding education benefited junior and amateur riders on their way to national championships. She was also an Arabian judge, officiating at championships across the U.S. and Canada. On the governance side, Meyer helped found the Arabian Professional Horsemen’s Association and served as its first president, which led to increasing involvement with USEF, serving on its board while championing proportional representation across all breeds and disciplines. Her talent for bringing talented individuals together to find the “middle way” helped drive the direction of American equestrian sport. She now serves as the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation Executive Director and was instrumental in ensuring the Kentucky Three-Day Event ran during COVID.

Much of her work has been behind the scenes, but without a doubt, Meyer’s vision and leadership continues to impact the sport immeasurably.

2026 US Equestrian Pegasus Awards

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Award, the following awards will be presented at the Pegasus Awards dinner at the 2027 US Equestrian Annual Meeting:

Junior Equestrian of the Year

To Be Announced

Youth Sportsman's Award

To Be Announced

Ellen Scripps Davis Breeders Cup

Conway Arabians, Hilltop Farm Inc.



Richard E. McDevitt Award of Merit

Ronnie Beard, Guy Brown, George Gaston, Lore Homer, Christina Schlusemeyer, Maureen Van Tuyl, Hardy Zantke

Walter B. Devereux Sportsmanship Award

To Be Announced



Pegasus Medal of Honor

Michel Assouline, Kathy Callahan-Smith, Edward “Denny” Emerson, Lilo Fore, Marilyn Payne, Geoff Teall

Kip Rosenthal Equitation Award

To Be Announced

EQUUS Humanitarian Award

Ashley Avis

USEF International Equestrian of the Year

To Be Announced



USEF National Equestrian of the Year

To Be Announced

The nominees for the Equestrian of the Year honor will be announced in December. Horses of Honor and Equestrians of Honor are nominated by their USEF affiliate organization or USEF breed or discipline committee, and the finalists are selected by the USEF Awards Committee. The final Horses of the Year and Equestrians of the Year are determined by member voting.

You can register for the Annual Meeting and book your hotel reservation here. Awards reception tickets are sold separately from Annual Meeting registration. Tickets for the meeting and for the award events can be purchased here.

The full schedule, along with confirmed speaker information, is available here.