JJ Torano and Vitus K Claim Gold in 2026 Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships

Harrisburg, Pa. - Twenty athlete-and-horse combinations returned to the Harrisburg Coliseum at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show, Saturday evening for the final phase of the 2026 Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships. After three days of competition, JJ Torano (Wellington, Fla.) and Vitus K, a 2010 Hanoverian gelding (Verdi TN x Evita) owned by JET Show Stable captured the national title after jumping clear for the fourth time in Phase III.

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The duo finished atop the standings on just 0.17 penalty points, one of only a few combinations to remain clear throughout all three phases of the championship. Torano and Vitus K also played a role in Zone 4’s victory in Friday evening’s Prix des States Team Championship, adding another clear round to the team’s winning performance.

The championship marks a memorable milestone for Torano, who has spent the last two years developing his partnership with “Vitus.”

“We have complete confidence in each other,” said Torano. “This championship was always a goal for us, and it would mean a lot if I won with anyone, but I'm really glad I did it with him. There were a lot of emotions for sure. This horse deserves that win more than anything. He’s an amazing animal, and I can’t say enough about him.”

Kalea Iuliano (Santa Cruz, Calif.) and Arlecchino du Soleil Z, her own 2016 Belgian Warmblood gelding (Atomic Z x Champagne Soleil Z), delivered a consistent performance throughout the championship. A double clear effort in Phase II moved the pair into fourth heading into the final round, where they incurred a single time fault to secure reserve champion honors on 2.86 penalty points.

"Coming into tonight, my goal was to have a solid round and give my horse a good ride,” she said. “We’re both new to this environment, and I couldn’t be happier with him and how much he has my back. He has the biggest heart a horse could ever have.”

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Rounding out the podium were Alice Goodwin (Henrico, Va.) and Rockefeller G, her own 2017 Belgian Warmblood gelding (Le Blue Diamond Van’t Ruytershof x Classira Z). Carrying 4.2 penalty points into the final phase, the pair produced a fault-free round to maintain their position among the top finishers.

"All I wanted was to have a confident round with ‘Rocky,’” she said. “The feeling of going over the last jump and hearing everyone cheer was so amazing. It’s a great feeling to be here, and I love him so much.”

The William C. Steinkraus Style Award was presented to Violet Tatum (Los Angeles, Calif.), who exemplified correct technique, sportsmanship, and respect for the sport throughout the competition.

Torano received an Ariat gift card redeemable for one item of the winner’s choice – a show coat, pair of breeches, or tall boots – on their next purchase at ariat.com.

Rewatch the action on demand on the USEF Network, brought to you by Hollow Brook Wealth Management.

Championship results can be found here.

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