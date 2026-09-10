Zone 4 Claims 2026 Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper Prix des States Team Championship

Harrisburg, Pa. - The Harrisburg Coliseum was buzzing with anticipation Friday evening as six teams representing their USHJA zones competed for the coveted title of Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper Prix des States Team Champions. After two tightly contested rounds, Zone 4 emerged victorious for the third consecutive year.

Zone 4 | ©US Equestrian

Designed by Kevin Holowack, the championship course featured a modified Nations Cup format with two rounds over fences set to 1.40m in height. Four teams remained fault free after the opening round: Zone 2, Zone 3, Zone 4, and Zone 10. With the scores still tight heading into the second round, the outcome ultimately came down to the anchor athletes, with Zone 4 securing the win.

Zone 4 was comprised of Sophia Ayers (Reddick, Fla.) and Conthinder, her own 2011 Oldenburg gelding (Conthargos x Nanina); Alexa Curry (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) and Eliwood du Fresne, a 2014 Selle Francais mare (Safari D’Auge x Holiwood Du Fresne) owned by GA Stables LLC; Sophia Segesman (Aiken, S.C.) and Opium du Soufflet, a 2009 Swedish Warmblood (Ogano Sitte x Nicky Du Soufflet) owned by Rocking D Ranch; and JJ Torano (Wellington, Fla.) and Vitus K, a 2010 Hanoverian gelding (Verdi TN x Evita) owned by JET Show Stable. The team was led by Chef d’Equipe Kim Land.

Torano and Vitus K set the tone as the first combination to enter the ring, delivering a clear round to give the team an early boost of confidence. Torano and Vitus K were also members of the gold medal-winning team at the 2024 Prix des States.

“We know each other quite well,” said Torano. “Vitus has given me everything and we’ve jumped some incredible courses together. He doesn’t owe me a thing.”

The championship held special significance for Ayers, whose final year competing as a junior concluded with a team gold medal.

“As nervous as I was coming in as the anchor, I knew Kim had put me there for a reason,” she said. “I went in giving it my all and ‘Kenny’ had by back the whole way around.”

Violet Tatum and BP Swifty | ©US Equestrian

Land noted that her team’s previous experience in championship team environments played a role in their success.

“Each of these athletes competed at NAYC,” Land said. “Some of them have even ridden on teams together in the past, so they were already exposed to the high pressures of a team atmosphere.

“This is such an important championship because it’s our only indoor championship and a chance for our upcoming athletes to jump as a team. Every one of these athletes worked together, supported each other, and performed well.”

The competition also counted as Phase II of the individual championship, where Violet Tatum (Los Angeles, Calif.) and BP Swifty, a 2013 Irish Sport Horse mare (Amaretto D Arco x Garryndruig Cruising Akade) owned by Tatum Equestrian LLC, maintained their lead after producing two clear rounds.

Torano will enter Saturday’s final phase carrying 0.17 penalty points, while Ayers moved into third place on 1.72 penalty points.

Athletes will return Saturday evening for the final phase of the Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships, crowning the individual champion. Phase III will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the 2026 Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships live and on demand on the USEF Network, brought to you by Hollow Brook Wealth Management.

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