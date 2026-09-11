Four National Champions Crowned at 2026 USEF Combined Driving National Championships

Aiken, S.C. - Four national champions emerged victorious at the 2026 USEF Combined Driving National Championships, which concluded with thrilling cones finale at Stable View in Aiken, S.C. Titles were awarded across divisions ranging from Training to Advanced levels.

Course designer Marc Johnson (USA) created marathon and cones tracks that tested agility, precision, teamwork, and strategy. The marathon course featured five to seven obstacles, depending on the division, equipped with marker balls. Competitors from Preliminary through Advanced also navigated a large water combination.

“The marathon was successful and there were no eliminations,” said Johnson. “The scores were very tight afterwards, which is exciting. The obstacles were appropriate and challenging for each of the levels.”

In the cones phase, drivers had to navigate a course of up to 20 narrowly spaced paired cones while racing against the clock and avoiding penalties. The course featured oxers of two paired cones in a line, serpentines, and zigzags.

“The competitors’ success on the marathon course continued into the cones phase,” said Johnson. “The course was tricky and the drivers handled the seven-through-ten combination very well; they did a fabulous job."

Gracie Lewis and Splash of Chrome | ©US Equestrian

Training Single Horse

Gracie Lewis (Kennett Square, Pa.) and Splash of Chrome, a 2004 Thoroughbred Morgan Cross gelding (Fox Fire x Samantha) owned by Laura DeFazio, took the win in the Training Single Horse with a double clear to end on a score of 99.61.

“This was my first year driving, and I fell in love immediately,” said Lewis. “I owe an extra thank you to my friend and trainer Laura DeFazio who generously shared her horse ‘Splash’ and all his equipment to teach me the ropes. He is a superstar, and I feel a very special bond with him.”

Kristen Gallagher (Versailles, Ky.) took reserve champion with Didee RW, her own 2008 Dutch Warmblood mare (Moneymaker x Tidee). They finished with a combined score of 111.06.

Susan Guinan and Rocketman PB | ©US Equestrian

Preliminary Single Horse

Susan Guinan (Citra, Fla.) and Rocketman PB, her own 2013 American Dutch Harness Horse (Unknown x Anne-Floor), claimed the Preliminary Single Horse championship with a final score of 103.68. The pair earned a 48.75 in dressage and added 54.93 in marathon.

"I’m really happy with how things went this weekend,” Guinan said. “The competition was strong, it all came down to cones, and it could have gone either way. I’m looking forward to next season!”

Reserve championship honors were awarded to Laura DeFazio (Kennett Square, Pa.) and Kaven SR, her own 2015 KWPN gelding (Charmant x Flora Lina). They finished with a combined score of 106.33.

Preliminary Pair Horse

Homebred geldings Clement Galty Lad, a 2020 Irish Sport Horse (Cappa Aviator x Cappa Marilyn), and Clement Thick as Thieves, a 2021 Irish Draught (Cappa Cochise x Cappa Marilyn), delivered impressive performances across all three phases to secure the title. Both horses are owned by K Loyd Cece and Michael Cece.

Michael Cece with Clement Galty Lad and Clement Thick As Thieves | ©US Equestrian

Michael Cece (Columbus, N.C.) took the reins with his wife, Amy, serving as navigator. The team carried a score of 49.94 from dressage into marathon, where a clear performance added 51.91. In the cones phase, they went double clear with a time of 3:30:16 to secure the win.

"Winning a national championship is an incredible honor, but the real victory in life is having the unwavering love and support of my wife, Amy,” Micheal said. “She has taught our girls and I what it means to be true horsemen, not just in the arena but in life.”

Combined driving is a family affair for the Ceces. Michael’s daughter, Emerson, also competed in championships, contesting the Preliminary Single Horse division with Cicero, a 2018 Friesian gelding (Unknown x Unknown) owned by K Loyd Cece.

“That’s the joy of combined driving,” said Michael. “It’s a great spectator sport. My whole family can be involved, and it welcomes all kinds of different horses and athletes.”

Advanced Pair Horse

Jacob Arnold (Lexington, Ky.) claimed the Advanced Pair Horse title with his KWPN geldings Gerandro, a 2011 KWPN gelding (Cizandro x Verona), Kenzo, a 2015 KWPN gelding (Crescendo HBC x Zodancy M), and Max, a 2017 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Eebert x Bettina-Maria) owned by Jane Clark. Arnold was supported by his wife and navigator, Hayley Arnold (Lexington, Ky.) and groom Sonia Williams (Lexington, Ky.).

Jacob Arnold with Kenzo and Max | ©US Equestrian

Jacob produced the competition’s best dressage score of 37.82 with Max and Kenzo. He added 79.16 points in marathon with Gerandro and Max to enter the final phase with Kenzo and Max.

“I was super pleased with my result overall,” said Arnold. “The horses were fantastic in the cones phase today. The highlight of the weekend was scoring 37.82 in dressage, which is my lowest score to date. The score is a true testament to my team, without them, a result would not have been possible, and I can’t thank them enough.”

The team maintained the score with a fast and efficient double-clear cones round, ending the competition with a cumulative score of 116.98.

Full Results

Learn about the USEF Combined Driving Program here.

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