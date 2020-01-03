Call for Media Credentials: 2020 US Equestrian Annual Meeting

Lexington, Ky. - The 2020 US Equestrian Annual Meeting will take place in West Palm Beach, Fla., at the Hilton West Palm Beach, January 8-11, 2020. Members of the media who would like to attend should submit a request for credentials by January 3, 2020.

The US Equestrian Annual Meeting hosts committee meetings as well as the Pegasus Awards and Horse of the Year Awards, which wrap up the 2019 competition year across all breeds and disciplines. The 2020 edition will include panel discussions on topics such as SafeSport; data and technology; media and broadcasting; and the equestrian community’s impact on global, environmental, and social issues on Wednesday and Thursday. US Equestrian President Murray Kessler’s General Session will take place Thursday afternoon.

To register as media, please contact Kathleen Landwehr at [email protected] with a brief explanation of your media assignment, days you plan to attend, and contact information.

For more information and a complete schedule, please visit www.usef.org/annual-meeting.