Athlete Applications Open for 2021 FEI North American Youth Championships for Dressage and Jumping

Photo: Taylor Pence/US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. – Youth athletes in dressage and jumping are invited to submit their applications for the 2021 Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) North American Youth Championships (NAYC). NAYC is open to U.S. citizens ages 14-21 for dressage and 12-21 for jumping, and is among the most prestigious competitions for young equestrians. NAYC is a historic annual event aimed to provide youth athletes with the opportunity to experience an international championship atmosphere as part of a team representing their region or zone.

The 2021 NAYC will be held at the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival (GLEF) in Traverse City, Michigan and will take place from August 9-15, 2021.

All NAYC competitions will be live streamed on USEF Network with highlights featured on social media.

Dressage Information

Athletes are eligible to compete as Young Riders from the beginning of the calendar year in which they reach age 16 through the end of the calendar year in which they reach age 21. Athletes may compete as Junior Riders from the beginning of the calendar year in which they reach age 14 through the end of the calendar year in which they reach age 18.

The application for the 2021 FEI NAYC for Dressage is available here. The final application deadline is May 11, 2021 and the qualifying period ends June 21, 2021

Applications and fees submitted online on or prior to March 16, 2021 will be charged $50 per application.

Applications and fees submitted online between March 17, 2021 and April 27, 2021 will be charged $100 per application.

Applications and fees submitted online between April 28, 2021 and May 11, 2021 will be charged an application fee of $300 per application.

View the selection procedures here.

Jumping Information

NAYC for Jumping is open to athletes FEI ages 12-21 across four different categories including:

Children – FEI ages 12-14 , fences up to 1.25m

Pre-Junior – FEI ages 14-16, fences up to 1.30m

Junior – FEI ages 14-18, fences up to 1.40m

Young Rider – FEI ages 16-21, fences up to 1.50m

NAYC for Jumping will again feature expanded prizes including $50,000 in the Junior Jumping Championship and $75,000 in the Young Rider Jumping Championship.

The application for the 2021 FEI NAYC for Jumping is available on the Athlete Dashboard, online applications here. The deadline for applications and end of the qualifying period is June 21, 2021 (except Zone 10 Young Riders, Juniors, and Pre-Juniors)

View the selection procedures here.

View the Zone 10 selection procedures here

Flight Information

Traverse City is as easy to get to as life is once you arrive! Book your flight to Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport - TVC for the season. Visit www.tvcairport.com for more information!

Accommodations Information

Traverse City Horse Shows is proud to partner with the following hotels: Grand Traverse Resort and Spa (www.grandtraverseresort.com), Sleep Inn & Suites (www.sleepinntraversecity.com), Pointes North Beachfront Resort Hotel (www.pointesnorth.com), Brio Beach Inn (www.briobeachinn.com), West Bay Beach - A Delamar Hotel (www.westbaybeachresorttraversecity.com), 593 Bay Street Condos (www.539baystreet.com), Fairfield Inn & Suites Traverse City (www.marriott.com/tvcfi), and the Great Wolf Lodge (www.greatwolf.com/traverse-city). Guests should use the promo code TCHS and call for the best rates.

Vacation home rentals are available with Winterwood Property Management (www.winterwoodpropertymanagement.com), the Official Home Rental Partner of Traverse City Horse Shows.