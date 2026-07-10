Action Set to Begin at the 2026 USEF Eventing National Championship League and USEA/USEF Developing Horse National Championships

Leesburg, Va. - This week, Morven Park International Equestrian Center in picturesque Leesburg, Va., will host one of the most anticipated weekends in eventing, where 18 new national champions will be crowned. Competition begins Thursday, October 8, and runs through Sunday, October 11, featuring multiple premier events including the USEF Eventing National Championships League and the USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championships.

The USEF Eventing National Championships League will kick off national championship recognition in the USEF CCI1*, the YETI/USEF CCI2*, The Dutta Corp/USEF CCI3*, and the USEF CCI4* levels. Designed to increase accessibility and opportunity for athletes nationwide, the League combines an athlete’s three lowest cumulative scores during the participation period, with one long-format competition required for CCI2* levels and above. The 2026 Morven Park International & Fall Horse Trials serve as the concluding event of the participation period, where all national champion honorees will be officially recognized. Each level will crown champions and reserve champions for Professional, Amateur, Under 25, and Overall divisions.

Rounding out the weekend’s action, the USEA/USEF Developing Horse National Championships will spotlight the next generation of upper-level eventing horses, with 6-year-olds taking center stage in the CCIYH2*-S and 7-year-olds in the CCIYH3*-S.

Competition Information

The action at the Morven Park International Equestrian Center kicks off Thursday, October 8, with dressage for the CCI3*-S, CCI2*-S, and CCI1* divisions starting at 9:10 a.m. ET. Dressage for the USEF CCI4* Eventing National Championships begins at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Friday, October 9, features another full day of dressage starting at 8:15 a.m. ET, including the CCI1* through CCI4*-S divisions and Young Horse divisions.

Saturday, October 10, brings a mix of show jumping and cross-country excitement. The CCI3*-S, CCI2*-S, CCI1*, and Young Horse divisions will complete their show jumping phases, while the CCI4*-S takes to the cross-country field starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. After finishing their stadium rounds, the CCI3*-S, and CCIYH3*-S will transition to the cross-country track and conclude their divisions.

The competition concludes on Sunday, October 11, with cross-country continuing for the CCI2*-S, CCI1*, and CCIYH2*-S divisions. Show jumping for the CCI4*-S begins at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Live Streaming

USEF Eventing National Championship League and the USEA/USEF Developing Horse Eventing National Championships action can be viewed on the Morven Park International Equestrian Center YouTube Channel here.



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