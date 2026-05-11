2026 USEF Combined Driving National Championships Underway at Stable View

Aiken, S.C. - The 2026 USEF Combined Driving National Championships began on Thursday, November 5, at Stable View Farm in Aiken, S.C. The national championship will run through Sunday, November 8, 2026.
The following national championships will be awarded:
- Training Single Horse
- Preliminary Single Horse
- Preliminary Pair Horse
- Intermediate Single Horse
- Advanced Pair Horse
Learn more about USEF Combined Driving here.
Competition Information
Competition began on Thursday morning with dressage at 9 a.m. The marathon phase for all divisions takes place Saturday, on a course designed by Marc Johnson. The first combination on course will be at 9 a.m. Sunday concludes the weekend of competition with the cones phase and presentation of awards.
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