Violet Tatum and BP Swifty Lead After Phase I in the Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships

Harrisburg, Pa. - Competition for the Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships kicked off with Phase I of the Individual Championships, the $5,000 Turnham Green/USEF Prix des States Welcome Class. Held in the historic Harrisburg Coliseum at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show, the class saw 26 athletes contest a 1.35m course with faults converted to time, designed by Kevin Holowack.

Violet Tatum and BP Swifty | ©USEquestrian

Violet Tatum (Los Angeles, Calif.) and BP Swifty, a 2013 Irish Sport Horse mare (Amaretto D Arco x Garryndruig Cruising Akade) owned by Tatum Equestrian LLC, emerged as the day one leaders after jumping clear and stopping the clock in 63.377 seconds. Close behind was JJ Torano (Wellington, Fla.) aboard Vitus K, a 2010 Hanoverian gelding (Verdi TN x Evita) owned by JET Show Stable, securing second place with a time of 63.715 seconds. Scarlett Samuels (New York, N.Y.) and Confidence, a 2016 Swedish Warmblood gelding (Kannan x Ciara LM) owned by Channel Equestrian LLC, rounded out the top three, crossing the finish in a time of 64.628 seconds.

The win was extra special for Tatum and BP Swifty, as it was their first competition together with Tatum as owner.

"I’ve been riding her since April, but we just bought her a couple days ago,” said Tatum. “She’s incredible. The track tonight was difficult, and the jumps came up fast, but she was in my hand the whole time and ready for anything.”

Combinations will return to the Coliseum tomorrow evening to contest Phase II of the Individual Championship and highly anticipated Team Championship, known as the Prix des States. The team competition will follow a modified Nations Cup format, with athletes representing their respective USHJA Zones over a course set to 1.40m in height. The championship will consist of two rounds, and the team securing the lowest number of faults will stand atop the podium.

Watch the 2026 Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships live and on demand on the USEF Network, brought to you by Hollow Brook Wealth Management.

Website | Results | Schedule

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on U.S. Jumping programs by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping.

The USEF International High-Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.