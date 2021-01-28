USEF Preliminary Combined Driving National Championships Set to Begin at Grand Oaks CDE

Lexington, Ky. – The USEF Preliminary Combined Driving National Championships are ready to begin at the Grand Oaks Combined Driving Event (CDE), running January 28-31. The lovely Grand Oaks Resort in Weirsdale, Fla., will host the first set of 2021 USEF Combined Driving National Championships. A total of 15 entries in three preliminary divisions will vie for one of the national championship titles.

USEF Preliminary Single Pony Combined Driving National Championship

Six driver-pony combinations will contest the USEF Preliminary Single Pony Combined Driving National Championship. Janet Crumpton (Alachua, Fla.) finished third in the 2020 national championship and aims to improve upon her previous appearance with a solid performance.

USEF Preliminary Pair Pony Combined Driving National Championship

Two combinations will go head-to-head in the USEF Preliminary Pair Pony Combined Driving National Championship. Philip Odden (Barronett, Wisc.) and 16-year-old Riley Wiltison (Oakland, Md.) will strive to claim a national title.

Raymond Helmuth, the 2020 USEF Preliminary Single Horse Combined Driving National Champion (Picsofyou.com)

USEF Preliminary Single Horse Combined Driving National Championship

Seven driver-horse combinations will compete for the USEF Preliminary Single Horse Combined Driving National Championship. Raymond Helmuth (Cambridge, Iowa), the 2020 USEF Preliminary Single Horse Combined Driving National Champion, hopes to defend his title with another stellar performance.

National championship competition begins with the dressage phase taking place on Friday followed by the marathon phase on Saturday. The top driving athletes will be crowned with a national championship title after the cones phase on Sunday.

