USEF, Pennsylvania National and Washington International Announce USEF Medal Finals, Prix des States, Talent Search and WIHS Equitation Championships Will Relocate to Tryon International Equestrian Center

Lexington, KY - During the past several days, the US Equestrian staff along with the Board of Directors and show management teams for the Pennsylvania National Horse Show (PNHS) and Washington International Horse Show (WIHS) presented by Mars Equestrian have worked closely together to find the best venue to host the important fall USEF National Championships and WIHS Championships following the cancellation last week of the PNHS and WIHS due to multiple issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are pleased to announce, after careful consideration, the decision to relocate the Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals–East, Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Finals, the Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships and the WIHS Championship Finals to Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC). TIEC was selected as the best location to host these events because of the size and scope of the facility, its central location relative to other venues, the existing competitions on the calendar and its proven success in hosting events since reopening in June 2020. The dates for each competition are outlined below:

Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Finals – October 8-11

Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships – October 8-11

Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals–East – October 15-18

WIHS Equitation Finals and WIHS Pony Equitation Finals – October 23-25

WIHS Children’s and Adult Hunter and Jumper Finals – October 20-25 (TBA)



“We are pleased to accommodate the USEF, PNHS and WIHS special fall championships at TIEC. Each year competitors work hard to qualify for these year-end events. In what has been a remarkably challenging year, we plan to build off of the success and learning we have experienced to date operating nine weeks of successful competition to offer a safe and celebratory competition environment for these events in partnership with their respective organizing committees,” said Sharon Decker, President of Tryon Equestrian Partners - Carolinas Operations

USEF, TIEC, PNHS and WIHS are all dedicated to providing the safest and highest-quality competition environment for dedicated members, exhibitors, and their families. All events will be spectator-free. The show organizers will continuously monitor the COVID-19 status and will adjust or amend shows based on the guidance from federal, state, and other public health officials.

Complete show schedules will be available this weekend. The digital prize lists, stabling and entry information will go live next week. Entries and stabling will be managed for each event separately by PNHS, WIHS and USEF Platinum Performance Talent Search. Please do not call TIEC directly regarding entries and stabling; however, do reach out to TIEC directly for inquiries regarding available on-site lodging at [email protected].

For more information on these events, please visit www.usef.org, www.panational.org and www.wihs.org.