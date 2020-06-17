Search
Become a Member
Breaking News
Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Information and Resources
Read
EMERGENCY RELIEF: $20 USEF Fan Memberships with Access to Health and Insurance Benefits (Promo Code RELIEF)
In an effort to support and enhance Diversity & Inclusion, US Equestrian will be observing a training holiday on Friday, June 19th, in recognition of Juneteenth. Our office will be closed to allow for staff training and we will resume normal business operations on Monday, June 22. Thank you in advance for your understanding.
  1. Home
  2. Network & News
  3. Press Releases
  4. Article
  • Share:

USEF Mid-Year Meeting Webinar Registration Now Open

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Jun 17, 2020, 2:00 PM EST

The 2020 USEF Board of Directors' Mid-Year Meeting will be held remotely via Zoom to support ongoing efforts to minimize gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting is open to all Senior Active and Life members.

Scheduled to begin June 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., this important meeting will include the election of President of the Board for the term beginning January 2021, review and approval of rule change proposals, and presentation and approval of the Diversity and Inclusion Commitment Statement and Action Plan.

Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.

REGISTER NOW

VIEW FULL AGENDA