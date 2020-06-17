USEF Mid-Year Meeting Webinar Registration Now Open

The 2020 USEF Board of Directors' Mid-Year Meeting will be held remotely via Zoom to support ongoing efforts to minimize gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting is open to all Senior Active and Life members.

Scheduled to begin June 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., this important meeting will include the election of President of the Board for the term beginning January 2021, review and approval of rule change proposals, and presentation and approval of the Diversity and Inclusion Commitment Statement and Action Plan.

Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.

