Lexington, Ky. - This webinar will focus on the 2023 Eventing Calendar process and current competition schedule for the upcoming year. Committee Chairs Jonathan Elliott, Lynn Symansky, and Jonathan Holling will discuss the calendaring process used for 2023 and the feedback received to date.
When: January 19, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EST
Register Here
USEF Eventing 2023 Calendar Webinar
by U.S. Equestrian Communications Department | Jan 4, 2022, 4:10 PM EST
Lexington, Ky. - This webinar will focus on the 2023 Eventing Calendar process and current competition schedule for the upcoming year. Committee Chairs Jonathan Elliott, Lynn Symansky, and Jonathan Holling will discuss the calendaring process used for 2023 and the feedback received to date.