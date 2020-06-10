USEF Complaint & Grievance Procedures – Feedback Requested

The USEF dispute and grievance processes and procedures have been under review this year. We continually strive to listen to our members and improve our processes to ensure that we deliver the best and most fair process to our members. Having heard from our athletes, owners, volunteers, and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, as well as others, we have drafted amendments responsive to the comments and suggestions received.

The proposed amendments to the USEF Bylaws will be considered by the USEF Board of Directors at a meeting following a 30-day consultation period during which time we will receive, review, and consider feedback. The proposed amendments would alter the Bylaws in order to enact structural reforms to the dispute and grievance processes. The attached draft would replace Part VII in the current Bylaws and eliminate the need for Chapter 6 of the Rulebook. That chapter would be removed. Additionally, clarifications would be made as a result the United States Olympic Committee name change to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The effective date would be the first day of the month following the Board’s approval of the Bylaw amendments. The draft can be found at www.usef.org on the “About Us” page.

VIEW USEF PROPOSED BYLAW AMENDMENTS

If you are a Life, Senior Active, or Junior Active member and would like to comment on these proposed amendments, you may do so by submitting comments through the proposed amendments form, or by email or mail. All comments must be received by USEF on or before July 9, 2020. Please include your membership number along with your comments. All comments will be reviewed and taken into consideration.

The address for submission is:

Email:

[email protected]

Post:

General Counsel

United States Equestrian Federation

4001 Wing Commander Way

Lexington, KY 40511

For additional information concerning the proposed amendments, please contact USEF General Counsel Sonja Keating at 859-225-2045 or [email protected]

Athletes currently wishing to file a grievance challenging a denial or threatened denial to participate in competition, please see the Athlete’s Guide to Filing a Grievance Regarding Opportunity to Participate and Grievance Form. For procedural guidance for filing a grievance, please contact Emily Pratt at [email protected]. Please contact the USOPC Athlete Ombudsman Office at (719) 866-5000, or [email protected], or visit www.athleteombudsman.org for guidance as to the USOPC grievance processes.