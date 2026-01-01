Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian would like to remind athletes that application deadlines are approaching for the US Equestrian Combined Driving Pathway Programs. Athletes interested in the Developing Program must submit applications by November 30, 2026, while instructors and hosts interested in hosting an Emerging Clinic must apply by December 1, 2026.

The USEF Combined Driving Pathway Programs are designed to support the continued development of athletes and equines through educational and training opportunities within the discipline of Combined Driving. More information on the Programs can be found here.

Applications for the Developing Program are open to new athlete applicants, as well as renewals for ALL current program members. All athletes wishing to participate in the Developing Program must apply or renew during the application period to be considered by the Developing Athlete Program Working Group. Applications can be found through your USEF Athlete Dashboard.

The USEF Combined Driving Emerging program invites instructors to host introductory training sessions where approved curriculum is used to teach the basics of driving for singles up to multiples. Emerging Clinic applications can be found here and can be submitted by email to [email protected].

For additional information or questions, please contact Molly Andrews, Sport Operations Manager, at [email protected].

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