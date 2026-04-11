USEF Combined Driving Developing Program Applications Open

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the applications for the US Equestrian Combined Driving Developing Program are open and will close on November 30, 2026.

The program is designed to support the continued development of athletes and equines through educational and training opportunities within the discipline of Combined Driving. More information on the Program can be found here.

Applications are open for new athletes and equine applicants, as well as renewals for ALL current program members. All athletes and equines wishing to participate in the Developing Program must apply or renew during the application period to be considered by the Developing Athlete Program Working Group.

Applications must be submitted through the USEF Athlete Dashboard between November 1 and November 30, 2026.

For additional information or questions, please contact Molly Andrews, Sport Operations Manager, at [email protected].