US Equestrian Seeks Member Feedback on Equine Welfare at Competitions Through Dressage Membership Survey

Lexington, Ky. – As part of the USEF Dressage Sport Committee, the Dressage Equine Ethics & Wellbeing Task Force has been working to develop action plans that address the challenges facing our discipline in the subject area of horse welfare. The Task Force is inviting members to share their perspectives on equine welfare at competitions through the Dressage Membership Survey: Equine Welfare at Competitions, which opens today.

The survey asks about members’ awareness, experiences, and expectations related to equine welfare in the competition environment. Members are asked to answer based on their own experience and, unless noted otherwise, to select the response that best reflects their view. All responses are anonymous.

Member input will help inform how US Equestrian approaches equine welfare at dressage competitions. The survey closes Friday, November 27, 2026. Members are encouraged to submit their responses by this deadline.

US Equestrian strongly suggests completing the survey on a computer rather than a smartphone.

Take the survey here.

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