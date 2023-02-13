US Equestrian and Ridely Announce Continued Partnership for 2023

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that leading equestrian training app Ridely will continue as an Official Partner of US Equestrian. Thanks to this partnership, which launched in 2021, US Equestrian members receive a 30% discount on Ridely PRO memberships.

Ridely offers its users access to more than 400 training videos from top professionals in multiple equestrian disciplines along with a digital training journal to keep track of everything to do with your horse. You can track your riding progress with photos and video, add veterinary visits, and even competition results. New features such as training programs and community groups offer structure and a safe place to ask questions and get feedback as users strive to reach their equestrian goals.

There are nine Olympians with training content featured in the Ridely app as well as top US athletes including show jumpers Lillie Keenan, Schuyler Riley, and Chloe Reid; dressage athlete Katherine Bateson-Chandler, trainer Lendon Gray and judge Bill McMullin; and five-star eventers Ariel Grald and Erin (Sylvester) Kanara.; with more coming soon.

“We are thrilled to continue our strong partnership with US Equestrian,” said Ingrid Sundqvist, CEO of Ridely. “Here at Ridely, we have always believed in giving all types of riders accessible content to learn from regardless of their background. Together with US Equestrian, we aim to expand our user base to give all riders the helping hand that they deserve.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Ridely and to be able to offer our members a valuable discount on Ridely’s training resources,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Through Ridely’s content, US Equestrian members everywhere in the country have access to the knowledge of some of our inspirational athletes along with other tools that help them reach their goals for the competition seasons ahead.”

To activate your US Equestrian member discount on Ridely PRO, visit pro.ridely.com and use the discount code USEF30.

About Ridely

Ridely is the leading equestrian training app and your perfect training partner, inspiring and educating riders from the grass-roots level to advanced for less than 30 cents a day. Ridely's unique features include a 400+ video library in various disciplines from the best riders in the world, including nine Olympians; an assortment of Training Programs to help riders reach their goals in a structured way; Community Groups where users can ask questions and seek advice from licensed trainers and interact with peers in a safe environment away from social media; and a digital Training Journal made for exclusively for equestrians which keeps track of everything around your horse - from daily training to showing to veterinary visits. Riders can upload daily photos and videos to watch their progress and get statistics. Ridely is an official US Equestrian Partner, Official App of the IDA, Education Partner of NEDA. Learn more at ridely.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.