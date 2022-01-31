US Equestrian Provisionally Approves 17 Community Outreach Organizations Spreading the Joy of Horse Sports to Underrepresented or Underserved Communities

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce it has provisionally approved 17 USEF Community Outreach Organizations as part of the USEF Community Outreach Program, pending fulfillment of required background checks and U.S. Center for SafeSport trainings.

The USEF Community Outreach Program, launched in 2021, is dedicated to supporting organizations across the country that provide equine-based learning opportunities and support the positive impact horses can have within their local communities. These organizations will be recognized as USEF Community Outreach Organizations (COOs) and are united by their standards in equity, mission, and horse and human welfare. Each organization submitted an application, which was evaluated against the standard eligibility requirements, and was approved by US Equestrian’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Review Committee, consisting of executive staff, volunteers, and athletes.

Learn about a few of the Community Outreach Organizations joining the USEF Community Outreach Program!

The provisionally approved USEF Community Outreach Organizations (COOs) are listed below in alphabetical order.

City to Saddle – Mesa Farm (Rutland, Mass.)

Cranberry Sunset Farm (Marstons Mills, Mass.)

Detroit Horse Power (Detroit, Mich.)

Ebony Horsewomen Inc. (Hartford, Conn.)

GallopNYC (New York, N.Y.)

Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs (Aiken, S.C.)

Heartland Therapeutic Riding Inc. (Overland Park, Kan.)

Horse SenseAbility (Sherborn, Mass.)

Horses N Heroes (Ocala, Fla.)

Horses on the Hill (Cincinnati, Ohio)

HorseSensing (Shelbyville, Ky.)

Kentucky Horse Park Foundation Mustang Troop (Lexington, Ky.)

Manes for Movement (Torrance, Calif.)

Metropolitan Equestrian Team – Equine Opportunity Program (New York, N.Y.)

Promise Landing Farm Inc. (Upper Marlboro, Md.)

Ride On Therapeutic Horsemanship (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Taking the Reins (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Additional information about each organization will be available here upon completion of required background cheks and U.S. Center for SafeSport trainings.

COOs receive several benefits, namely eligibility to apply for a grant through the USEF Opportunity Fund. USEF is committed to supporting these organizations through grant opportunities because they encourage more people to get involved with horses and embody our vision of bringing the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible. Individuals can make a tax-deductible donation to the USEF Opportunity Fund online here.

How to Become a USEF Community Outreach Organization

Interested organizations may apply now to be recognized as a COO using the digital application form available here. Please review the Additional Resources prior to starting the digital application, which includes important information such as eligibility requirements, required documentation, and more.

Applications must be submitted on or before February 15, 2022. The DEI Review Committee will review applications to assess whether all requirements have been met before organizations are recognized as COOs.

For more information about USEF Opportunity Fund partnership opportunities, please contact Layson Griffin, Senior Director of Sponsorship and Sales, at [email protected].

Please direct any other questions about the Community Outreach Program to Ashley Swift, Affiliate and Communications Manager, at [email protected].

Disclaimer: Inclusion on this list of Community Outreach Organizations does not imply any endorsement of the organization. It simply indicates that the organization has stated that it meets certain eligibility criteria